New Haven to launch new emergency housing response

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Today, the City of New Haven will be launching a new emergency housing response to help renters and homeowners who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's a joint effort between the city and the Liveable Cities Initiative, an agency in New Haven focused on bettering neighborhoods in the city.

Together, they are launching CASTLE, the Coronavirus Assistance, and Security Tenant Landlord Emergency program.

The program is aimed at helping income-eligible New Haven renters and landlords who have faced housing insecurity because of COVID-19. The goal is to help those people avoid eviction or foreclosure.

Just yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it will be broadening nationwide protections against eviction by putting a temporary halt on them through the end of this year. That move protects renters who meet certain conditions and can prove they've made every effort to try to pay rent or seek assistance.

Last week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced it is extending the eviction and foreclosure moratorium for federal housing administration insured homeowners through the end of the year.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont also recently extended the eviction moratorium until October 1.