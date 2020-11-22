New Haven emergency services mourn dispatcher

911 dispatcher Angela Yoxall-Hurlburt passed away last week.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Emergency responders in New Haven are mourning the loss of a 9-1-1 dispatcher. Angela Yoxall-Hurlburt dedicated her life, to helping others.

"She did her job with such eagerness, and such passion, it was infectious," said Erika Bogan, a New Haven firefighter.

On November 16th though, Yoxall-Hurlburt was on the other end of the call. She called 9-1-1 for chest pain, reaching her own co-workers and friends.

"It wasn't easy for sure," said Leah Harwin, a New Haven firefighter who responded to the call.

Yoxall-Hurlburt's family says doctors believe she died of a pulmonary embolism. Her passing has impacted all of New Haven's emergency departments, who say she was a dependable colleague that they all loved.

"When we were on calls everything felt a little bit calmer and a little bit just better because we knew that she was on the other end of the radio and she always looked out for us no matter what," said Bogan.

"I think if she could've come through the phone to help us half the time, that's what she would've done. She was amazing and we're going to be feeling the loss of her very much," said Harwin.

That was felt through the massive show of a support when she was laid to rest and through the emotional last call made on her behalf.

The 36-year-old was also a wife and a mother to two young girls. Her colleagues say they're now dedicated to showing her family the same love she showed them during her time as a dispatcher.

"We wish things hadn't gone the way that they did but now that they did it's our job to keep her family enveloped and just wrap them in as much care and support as we can," said Bogan.