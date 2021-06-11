New Haven families march in Day of the Dead Parade

The tradition typically honors family members who have passed. This year the event also remembered 23 people who lost their lives to violence in 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Community members marched through New Haven streets with costumes and colorful decorations to celebrate the Day of the Dead, or Día de Los Muertos. The parade and festival are put on by local immigrant rights organization Unidad Latina en Acción.



“We believe that the souls came to be with us and they only come once in a year, that’s November 1st, so we remember them with so much love,” Nayeli Garcia with Unidad Latina en Acción said.

The tradition typically honors family members who have passed away, but this year, the organization is also remembering the 23 people who have lost their lives to violence in New Haven.



“Everyone has to know what happened to those victims but especially their families,” Garcia said.



The victims include 32 year old, Jorge Osorio-Caballero, who was killed in a shooting near Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

“Today, we’re still asking the police to get in contact with the family and give them some answers about what happened to him,” John Lugo with the organization said.



This marks the 11th year of the Day of the Dead Parade in New Haven.



The organization that hosts the event is also fighting for immigration reform. They’re sending out a call to action for lawmakers to support the Build Back Better agenda which they say could provide 7 million undocumented immigrants with 5-year work permits, which is a step toward their goal of improved pathways to citizenship.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.