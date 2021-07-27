"A small piece of closure" | New Haven police discuss investigation of fatal shooting of Natosha Gaines

44-year-old Natosha Gaines was shot and killed in October 2020. Her boyfriend has been charged with her death.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After a months-long investigation into the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Natosha Gaines, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

Gaines' boyfriend at the time, 52-year-old Anthony Valeriano, was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with her death.

The New Haven Independent reports that Gaines was shot in the head by a .44 caliber 'relic' gun. According to a police report, Valeriano said it was an accident, that the "trigger slipped" and fired.

Valeriano had called 911, according to the New Haven Independent. The 12-year-old son of Valeriano was also reportedly at the scene.

He's currently being held on a $300,000 bond with his next court date August 3rd.

Officials said at a press conference they hope that the arrest of Valeriano would provide a "small piece of closure" to the family who continues to mourn the loss of Gaines.

