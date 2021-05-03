Concerns over New Haven building destroyed by fire could collapse closes intersection

At least 10 families were displaced by the fire.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a three-story residential building at the corner of Lamberton St. and Arthur St.

On Friday, officials requested that the intersection be shut down.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said there is a concern that one of the structures that burned yesterday is leaning and in danger of collapse.

DEVELOPING: New Haven Fire Chief John Alston has just requested that the police shut down Lamberton St. at Arthur because one of the structures that burned yesterday is leaning and in danger of collapse. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/HXDELMvX4Z — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) March 5, 2021

New Haven fire crews responded to the 2-alarm fire Thursday just after 4 p.m.

According to witnesses, the fire may have jumped from one building to one next to it. The smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate 91.

Two firefighters were injured in the fire: one from falling debris and another injured their hand. Both were treated for their injuries and released.

No residents were reported injured. The Red Cross said they were helping ten families, 17 adults and three children, following the fire.

