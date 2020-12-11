Fire breaks out at vacant New Haven nursing home

At this time it's not known what caused the fire at this time

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a vacant New Haven medical facility.

The building, a nursing home on Winthrop Avenue, had been empty for several years official said.

The first call came in at 3:10 a.m. reporting a brush fire on George Street. When firefighters got to the scene, officials said they saw the building on fire.

About 30-35 firefighters responded according to officials. No injuries have been reported and firefighters did not find anyone inside the building.

Officials said they were met with challenges when fighting the fire: The building was 700 feet away from the road so getting water to put it out was difficult. The building was also boarded up so it made ventilation difficult and the smoke lingered inside the building.

The New Haven Fire Department had new technology at their command station, officials said. Their computers are hooked up to cameras at the scene so they can have a better view of what’s happening as they are putting out a fire.

At this time it's unknown what sparked the fire.