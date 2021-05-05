New Haven fire crews battle 2 alarm fire; one dog killed

The fire on Monroe Street was put out with all occupants accounted for. One of the two dogs perished in the fire.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Firefighters in New Haven are battling a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on Monroe Street and reported the fire on the "1st floor going good."

Initial reports indicated people may have been trapped inside, but the New Haven Fire Department later reported that all occupants were accounted for. One of the two dogs was killed in the fire.

FOX61 News is sending a crew to the scene.

This is a breaking story, check back for more details.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.