New Haven fire chief salutes 8th-grade graduates

There’s a lot to celebrate at the Mauro Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven as 8th graders put on their caps and gowns for graduation!

“We had a very unique schooling experience so I want to tell them that we can continue on and make good memories wherever we go,” was the message from class valedictorian, Rhiannon Anoh.

Principal Sandy Kaliszewski hosted the festivities celebrating this year’s 51 graduates, “This is their stepping stone to their future as they enter high school so this is a big day for them."

This year’s graduation speaker was New Haven Fire Chief John Alston who spoke on inner strength.

“What you have inside you right now, the foundation that you had even before COVID, is still there, and that everything you want to do is possible," said Alston.

For years the school has welcomed members of the city’s fire department to speak to its students, including firefighter Samod Rankins who was injured responding to a fire earlier this spring.

“I hope he gets better soon and he can also speak to more students so they can learn as we did,” said Anoh.

The grads also had messages for the teachers at their school who helped get them to their big day, especially during the pandemic.

“They helped us a lot and we would not have made it without them,” added Anoh.

