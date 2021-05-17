New Haven FD holds memorial fundraiser for fallen firefighter

Special memorabilia was designed by fellow firefighters who worked with Ricardo Torres Jr. who was killed last week in a hosue fire.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Fire Department is remembering one of their own after he was killed in a house fire last week.

The firefighters who worked the same shift as Ricardo Torres Jr. designed special memorabilia as part of a fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will go to his family.

Torres, 27, died last Wednesday morning following a house fire on Valley Street. Another firefighter, Lt. Samod Rankins, was taken to the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit for critical injuries. Rankins family said he continues to improve.

Two other firefighters and a resident were treated and released.

The office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner had said the cause of death was pending future studies.

Torres was said to want to be a firefighter since he was a little boy, and the New Haven Fire Department is mourning his death. In July, Torres would have been with the department for two years.

The fire was called in that morning around 1 a.m. Officials said the heavy fire was in the basement and the first floor of the home, and two people were trapped including an 84-year-old woman. The fire soon was upgraded to a second alarm.

A mayday call was put out by Torres who was up on the second floor of the home. Officials said Torres reported being lost and disoriented. When other firefighters arrived at his location, they found Torres and Rankin unconscious. Officials said their air supply was empty, which usually happens after around 15 minutes.

Both were taken to the hospital where Torres was later pronounced dead.

Over the weekend, the department announced on their Twitter that fellow firefighters who worked with Torres on his shift designed memorabilia.

A GoFundMe page was set up last week for the family with an initial goal of $20,000. It has since surpassed $250,000.

Learn more about the fundraiser to help the Torres family here.

The following tshirt & sticker are the official Rico Torres design. This design was put together by Rico’s shift. 100% of the proceeds from shirt/sticker sales will go to the Torres family. Any other design/shirts will not be recognized without prior approval & noted on this site pic.twitter.com/MZW8JFJR19 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 16, 2021

Allow us to thank everyone who has, and is continuing to support the family and the brothers and sisters of the department in this difficult time of need. We will post in the near future the date of availability, and how to order. Thank you, Dixwell Station Div 4. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 16, 2021

