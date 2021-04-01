One dead, one injured in New Haven house fire

Heavy fire was seen in the upper floors of the home into the attic

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut — One person is dead, another burned after a house fire in New Haven early this morning.

Officials say the fire broke out at a multi-family home on Saltonstall Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Heavy fire was on the upper floors and the attic.

Police helped the fire department to help take three people from the home.

Officials say one victim was killed, another taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital, and one refused treatment at the scene.

The medical examiner is en route to the scene.