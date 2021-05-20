Honoring a Hero | New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. laid to rest

Torres was killed in a house fire. Support has poured in not only from the community and state, but across the country.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It was a somber sight Thursday as hundreds of first responders from around the state joined the family of fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. to honor his life and lay him to rest.

"I think there's been a lot of emotion and it's been a challenging week for the fire department and the community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 News. “I've been inspired by many experiences I've had and the outpouring love and support.”

Torres, 27, died after responding to a blaze on Valley Street in New Haven on May 12. Lt. Samod Rankins, who was also injured in the fire, is continuing to recover at the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit.

"The mutual aid we're seeing – there's a fire truck from Waterbury behind me because our partner towns are helping to cover so our firefighters can mourn,” Elicker said.

The day began with a procession from the New Haven Fire Department headquarters to St. Mary’s Church on Hillhouse Avenue.

The roads near and around the firehouse and church were closed as the procession walked through town.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who attended the services said: "Nothing more important than serving your community.

"That's what all the family here and it's one big family they stick together and even the New York crew is up here showing their support and sympathy if what we're going through," he said.

After a funeral service at the church, family and friends will travel to Cedar Hill Cemetary in Hartford to Torres' final resting place.

The funeral procession will take I-91 to the Exit on Brainard Road and is scheduled to be at the cemetery on Fairfield Avenue at 12:30 p.m.

All the overpasses on Interstate 91 will honor Torres.

Hartford police issued a traffic advisory to travelers saying to expect heavy delays and road closures in the area of Fairfield Avenue. Brainard Road, Airport Road, and Wethersfield Avenue will also be closed.

Rocky Hill police issued their own traffic advisory saying Gilbert Street and Orchard Street bridges will be closed between 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in both directions as they honor Torres.

Rankins was not able to make it to today's ceremony but Elicker said he will be watching from his hospital room with fellow firefighters from New Haven and Bridgeport.

“It’s a difficult time for him and his family but we are very grateful that he is improving," he said.

A GoFundMe page was set up last week to help the Torres family with an initial goal of $20,000. It is now at nearly $280,000.

New Haven firefighters, those who worked on Torres' shift, designed special memorabilia people could purchase with all funds going to the family as well. Learn more about that here.

He died a hero. Today Ricardo Torres Jr. will be laid to rest. @NewHavenFire along with countless other departments, friends, family and the community will be honoring his sacrifice today. pic.twitter.com/btMpiDDSHY — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzieTV) May 20, 2021

