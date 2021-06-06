New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins back in the hospital

After being released from Bridgeport Hospital two weeks ago, Rankins is back in the hospital for observation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Hero New Haven firefighter, Lt. Samod 'Nuke' Rankins is back in the hospital for observation. He is currently at Yale New Haven Hospital for complications to his lungs.

Rankins was injured in a fatal house fire on May 12 on Valley Street in New Haven. He sustained severe injures that left him at Yale New Haven Bridgeport Hospital until May 23. He and fellow firefighter, Ricardo Torres, Jr, who died in the fire, were found unconscious in the home after a mayday call was put out by Torres.

Rankins took to Facebook to share posts of support and well wishes as he arrived back to the hospital Saturday.

Hey my #PRAYERWARRIORS my friend Nuke is back in the hospital tonight! Please send healing prayers up for him and his family! 💙🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾💙 🇺🇸Thank You! 🇺🇸 Posted by Maureen Gordon on Saturday, June 5, 2021

May you be wrapped up in God’s love. Found deep in His everlasting wings. Carried and kept safe and cherished. May... Posted by Johanna Torres on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Y'all please pray for Nuke Rankins 🙏🏽 Posted by Sonya Gilliam on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven says, “I'm wishing Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery. Our entire community is indebted for his service and pulling for him.”

It is unknown how long Rankins will have to remain in the hospital for observation.

The GoFundMe is still open to help Rankins through June 14. You can donate here.

The entire FOX61 team wishes Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery and continues to keep him in our thoughts and prayers.

