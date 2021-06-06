New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins back in the hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Hero New Haven firefighter, Lt. Samod 'Nuke' Rankins is back in the hospital for observation. He is currently at Yale New Haven Hospital for complications to his lungs.
Rankins was injured in a fatal house fire on May 12 on Valley Street in New Haven. He sustained severe injures that left him at Yale New Haven Bridgeport Hospital until May 23. He and fellow firefighter, Ricardo Torres, Jr, who died in the fire, were found unconscious in the home after a mayday call was put out by Torres.
Rankins took to Facebook to share posts of support and well wishes as he arrived back to the hospital Saturday.
Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven says, “I'm wishing Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery. Our entire community is indebted for his service and pulling for him.”
It is unknown how long Rankins will have to remain in the hospital for observation.
The GoFundMe is still open to help Rankins through June 14. You can donate here.
The entire FOX61 team wishes Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery and continues to keep him in our thoughts and prayers.
