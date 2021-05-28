New Haven firehouse hosts birthday party held for fallen firefighter's son

Oliver Torres, the son of the late New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., turned 1-year-old and one firehouse helped him celebrate it.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — "We might of had a tragic event... but we will honor his family."

That was what was posted on the New Haven Fire Dept. Engine 6, Truck 4 & Emergency 3 "Dixwell" Facebook page on Thursday, offering a very special sentiment while holding a very special event.

Oliver Torres, the son of the late New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., turned 1-year-old.

He spent his first of many in the firehouse among the members of his father's firefighter family at the Dixwell Fire Station.

From the looks of the pictures, Oliver was all smiles, especially in his new wheels.

Happy birthday Oliver!

Ricardo Jr., 30, died following a house fire on Valley Street that began just before 1 a.m. on May 12. He was laid to rest a week later.

