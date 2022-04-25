New Haven food truck business finding a way to make it work after truck crash

The owner is grateful her employees are alive.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven food truck business is finding a new way to make things work after a car crash that happened over the weekend left them without one of their trucks.



Owner of Big Green Truck Pizza’s truck, Liane Page, said she is grateful her employees are alive and ok. Two employees were in the truck when they were struck.



She reflected on the day that could have changed her and her employees' lives forever.

“That the boys survived. That’s what’s going on through my mind,” said Page.



That’s because on Saturday two of her employees were struck on Highway 91 by what police said was a reckless driver causing their truck to flip twice.

Police said the driver of the other car crashed then fled on foot. No arrest has been made. The operator that fled on food was described as a Hispanic male traveling southbound exit 21, wearing a gold Kobe Bryant jersey, officials say.



“You can see one of the boys climbing out of the window and that’s when it hits home. It made my stomach turn. I just cried.” said Page.



As far as the business goes, they have a long road ahead of them, impacting events through the summer.

With food truck season being in full swing, they are working with their customers to come up with solutions for their booked events. She said even other companies are stepping in to help.



“We have April pretty much booked with trucks that can help us out, May we’re still working on, and June is going to be the problem, I think,” said Page.



If you would like to help, you can donate here.

If anyone has information regarding this accident, contact Trooper Bentil at troop H-Hartford.

---

