High school seniors to be celebrated with parade, flyover in New Haven

New haven high school staff will cheer on the class, as seniors and their families will be driving through Lighthouse Point Park.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Elm City is pulling out all the stops to celebrate high school seniors Thursday!

2020 graduates in New Haven will be honored with a special parade and flyover between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It's being called a Senior Reverse Parade! But that's not where the fun and celebration ends.

Mayor Elicker says a plane will fly over several New Haven neighborhoods with a banner congratulating the grads.

See a closer look at the flight plan below.

It all starts at Lighthouse Point Park before traveling through neighborhoods and making its way back to the park.

If you're in the New Haven area, you will want to watch the sky today!