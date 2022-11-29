New Haven to host 'Guns to Gardens' gun buyback event

The buyback will offer certain amounts of money for specific guns all while staying anonymous.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The City of New Haven will participate in the Annual "Guns to Gardens" National Gun Buyback Day event this Saturday.

The New Haven Police Department said that an average of 100 Americans a day die from gun violence. The buyback event is part of a larger national effort in over 30 locations on the same day. Law enforcement, gun violence prevention organizations, and faith-based groups partner for the event.

According to the department, gun buybacks have become an effective tool to make communities safer by providing a venue for people to dispose of unwanted guns anonymously and safely.

The goal of buybacks is to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands, such as those of children, individuals at risk for suicide, individuals with dementia, domestic abusers, and other criminals.

Police said the buyback event is 100% anonymous and no identification is required. After the police have vetted the weapons, they are rendered inoperable, cut into pieces, and donated to Swords to Plowshares Northeast.

Swords to Plowshares Northeast will then take the pieces and transform them into tools used for gardening and farming which in turn is used to help communities.

Police said a demonstration will occur at the event for the community to witness guns transforming from "something that can be life taking into something life making."

The event will also be promoting gun safety and safe storage. For gun owners who want to keep their guns but seek better security for their weapons, free gun locks will also be available at the event.

Event organizers said that all guns will be accepted but cash will only be given for working guns. The weapons must be delivered, and unloaded, in the trunk of a car. Ammunition will be accepted, but no payment will be given. Ammunition must be delivered in a separate bag.

The person dropping off the gun will not be charged with illegally possessing that specific weapon, police said.

The cash payouts will be as follows:

Rifles, shotguns, or Derringer-type guns - $50

Handguns (revolvers and pistols) - $150

Assault weapons (as determined by New Haven police) - $250

BB, pellet, paint, and air-powered guns - $10

The event will be held on December 3 at the New Haven Police Training Academy at 710 Sherman Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

