New Haven man shot in the head at Hamden park while playing basketball

Police said a crowd of people were at Villano Park in Hamden playing and watching a basketball game when a gunshot rang out

HAMDEN, Conn. — A New Haven man is recovering after a shooting at a Hamden park.

Police said they were called to Villano Park on Mill Rock Road just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the report of shots fired.

Investigators learned a 21-year-old New Haven man was shot and had been taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by a friend.

According to police, the man was playing basketball at the park when he heard a single gunshot and "immediately started bleeding from his head." Police described the man's injuries as non-life-threatening.

The park was "filled with people playing and onlookers" according to police. After hearing the gunshot, the park then "emptied out with people running and fleeing in fear for their lives", police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.

