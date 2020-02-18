Hit and run in New Haven critically injures pedestrian

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a pedestrian Monday night.
Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Columbus Avenue near West Street in the Hill neighborhood.
When first responders arrived, they found a severely injured man lying in the road. Officers learned that the driver had fled the crash scene in an unknown vehicle.
The man was rushed to Tale-New haven Hosptial and he remains in critical condition Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.