Hit and run in New Haven critically injures pedestrian

Police found the victim lying in the road, severely injured

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a pedestrian Monday night.

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Columbus Avenue near West Street in the Hill neighborhood.

When first responders arrived, they found a severely injured man lying in the road. Officers learned that the driver had fled the crash scene in an unknown vehicle.

The man was rushed to Tale-New haven Hosptial and he remains in critical condition Tuesday.