Hit and run in New Haven critically injures pedestrian

Police found the victim lying in the road, severely injured
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are searching for a driver who struck and injured a pedestrian Monday night. 

Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Columbus Avenue near West Street in the Hill neighborhood. 

When first responders arrived, they found a severely injured man lying in the road. Officers learned that the driver had fled the crash scene in an unknown vehicle. 

The man was rushed to Tale-New haven Hosptial and he remains in critical condition Tuesday. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous. 