New Haven home seriously damaged in in 2 alarm fire

Flames were seen shooting through the roof.
Credit: FOX61
New Haven fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Fire damaged a home in New Haven early Tuesday afternoon, and flames were seen shooting through the roof as firefighters moved to get it under control. 

Crews were called to the multi-family home at 27 Sheffield Avenue and they were seen advancing to the third floor performing search and rescue operations. New Haven fire, police, Yale Public Safety, and AMR were on scene. Flames were seen shooting through the roof. 

This is a developing story. 

