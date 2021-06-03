New Haven man killed in shooting identified

Adrian Barwise 34, was found fatally shot, pronounced dead at the scene on Sherman Parkway.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have identified the New Haven man who was shot and killed on Sherman Parkway last week.

New Haven police said they received multiple 911 calls around 8:25 p.m. May 26 reporting a person shot on Sherman Parkway near the intersection with Munson Street.

Adrian Barwise 34, was found fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 28-year-old New Haven man remained on the scene and identified himself as being involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing. The 28-year-old has not been identified at this time. Barwise was previously reported to be from West Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement that night after the shooting, calling for a stop in the rising gun violence his city has seen in recent weeks.

“Cities across the country are experiencing a rise in homicides, and New Haven is no different,” Elicker said in the statement. “I’m working every day with Chief Dominguez to ensure we’re deploying every possible resource to keep our community safe.”

Elicker said the city, along with the police department, are engaging in “a full court press” to get services to those most in need, particularly the city’s re-entry population so they remain out of trouble.

“Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene tonight and I’m working day and night to ensure our city is safe for each and every resident,” Elicker concluded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

