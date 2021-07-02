Yale student killed in New Haven; Police investigating

The Yale University student was shot around 8:30 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Nash Street and Lawrence Street that left a Yale University student dead. The shooting happened in the Elm City's East Rock neighborhood.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of gunfire and a person shot. Police say one person was fatally wounded by gunfire.

Yale University identified the victim as Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment.

Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement Sunday morning, "I write with deep sadness to share the news that Kevin Jiang, a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, was shot and killed last night near the intersection of Nash Street and Lawrence Street. The New Haven Police Department is treating this incident as a homicide and is actively working on apprehending the person or people responsible.

My office has been in close contact with members of Kevin’s family. I wish to convey to them and to all others who loved Kevin my sincere condolences. Kevin was an extraordinary young man. The School of the Environment will be holding a community gathering later today and will be planning additional remembrance events that will be posted on the school’s website."

Dean Indy Burke said in a statement, "I know this tragedy comes during a year that has already been filled with so much sorrow. Please know that we in our School stand ready to support you. I am so sorry that this is coming at a time that we cannot gather in person to console each other, but we have scheduled an informal virtual community gathering this afternoon at 3 pm via Zoom. This gathering will allow us to listen, grieve, and simply be together during this terribly difficult time."