New Haven Police investigating Saturday on homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Nash Street and Lawrence Street. That's in the Elm City's East Rock neighborhood.
Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of gunfire and a person shot. Police say one person was fatally wounded by gunfire.
The New Haven Police Department's Major Crimes detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.