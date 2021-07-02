New Haven Police investigating Saturday on homicide

One person was shot around 8:30 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the area of Nash Street and Lawrence Street. That's in the Elm City's East Rock neighborhood.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, New Haven Police and Fire Departments responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls of gunfire and a person shot. Police say one person was fatally wounded by gunfire.