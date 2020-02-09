New Haven's Emergency Housing Response is aimed helping renters and landlords

$800,000 has been allocated to help about 300 families.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The city of New Haven launched a new Emergency Housing Response Wednesday, to address the issue of housing instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through New Haven's Liveable Cities Initiative, the program has three parts, aimed at aiding renters and homeowners struggling to make payments.

"It will be one of the most significant things we face as a city and as a state over the course of the fall and winter dealing with families who are facing true economic crisis," said Michael Piscitelli, New Haven Economic Development Administrator.

The first part of the program is a hotline to provide guidance and assistance. You can reach it by calling (203) 946-7090 or emailing castle@newhavenct.gov. The second part is the Coronavirus Assistance and Security Tenant Landlord Emergency Program, or CASTLE.

It offers direct financial support for tenants and homeowners. Using federal funding, $800,000 have been allocated to help about 300 families.

"We put this program together based on the responses we were getting from our residents those that are in need, for folks that have been laid off, that have had their funding reduced so we are trying to respond to those concerns," said Serena Neal-Sanjuro, director of New Haven's Liveable Cities Initiative.

City officials say about 5,600 families in the city are struggling, which means even with this funding, it's not enough.

"The need is way greater than the financial capacity that all of us have available, I don't think that the federal government, the state

government or the city have the adequate resources to fund the need," said New Haven mayor Justin Elicker.

However, the goal right now is to keep people in their homes.

"People that lose their houses there's very quickly incredible instability in so many other ways, not just in the housing market but also, in their lives," said Elicker. "Once they lose their homes it's much more difficult for them to get stable economic footing to get back," he said.

The third part of the program is an eviction resolution fund, to support renters in housing court and help landlords get the money they are owed.