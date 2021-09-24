Funeral held for New Haven officer Castellano killed in Las Vegas crash

Officer Joshua Castellano was killed after a car he was riding in crashed in Las Vegas last week. The driver, a fellow New Haven officer has been charged.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The funeral for a New Haven police officer killed in a crash will be held this morning.

Officer Joshua Castellano, 35, died last Friday while traveling in a car with other members of the New Haven Police Department while in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Family and friends are asked to go directly to St. Mary’s Church, 5 Hillhouse Avenue, New Haven, Friday morning for a "Mass of Christian Burial" at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Grove Street Cemetery, New Haven.

Donations may be made to Fund the First, an organization that benefits those who serve. All attendees are asked to please wear masks for indoor services.

New Haven officer Robert Ferraro, who was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested that Friday on charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving. He was released from custody in Las Vegas yesterday and will be allowed to return to Connecticut as he awaits a January pretrial hearing for a felony DUI with a death charge.

OFFICER CASTELLANO FUNERAL the @NorwalkCtPD is among those from around the state beginning to arrive at St Mary’s Church, New Haven. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/m5r3Z2aG6S — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) September 24, 2021

Among those speaking at Castellano's funeral will be Chief Renee Dominguez.

"I’m definitely going to speak about how great an officer he was, my personal relationship [with him] and being his first real boss here when he came to Westville when I was a district manager," said Dominguez.

Castellano's family released a statement on Monday, calling him "a gift," who proudly served his community as a police officer.

"Amid our unimaginable heartbreak and grief over the tragic loss of Joshua, we are comforted by the overwhelming love and expressions of support from Joshua’s Police Officer family, his friends and the Yale community.

Joshua’s life was a gift, and we are grateful that he could share part of it with his colleagues at the New Haven Police Department and with the countless community members he encountered while proudly serving on the police force. Joshua approached his life and work with unmatched passion and excitement, and his genuine love for people was infectious.

We hope that others will honor Joshua’s memory by following his excellent example of selfless service to the community. As we pray for strength during this dark time, we will celebrate Joshua’s remarkable life and the light and joy he brought to our lives and the lives of so many."

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.