Lighthouse Point Park closed until further notice due to damage from Isaias

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This morning, the City of New Haven announced the closure of Lighthouse Point Park due to the widespread damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials say there is currently no power at the park, and as a result, there are no working bathrooms because the sewage injection pumps are not working. Tree damage is also reportedly widespread.

The park will be closed until further notice.

“We are working hard to get everyone back online after the storm,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. “Over the past three days, we have reduced the number of households without power in half and will continue to work with United Illuminating and City Departments to get this done. I want to thank all City staff for working nonstop through this crisis and thank our residents for being patient in this challenging time."

Mayor Elicker said that as of Friday morning, there are just over 5,000 households without power in New Haven. Parks and Public Works Departments have cleared over 140 streets so far. New Haven Free Public Libraries are open during regular business hours should residents need to access electricity. The City is also offering one-gallon bags of ice to those that need to keep medicine cool should they be without power.