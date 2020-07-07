x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Officials to launch loan program for minority, women-owned businesses in New Haven

The purpose is to aid those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pile of Money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz are expected to participate Tuesday in the announcement of a loan program for minority and women-owned businesses.

According to a release, the program's launch will support these businesses located in New Haven and the lower Naugatuck Valley.

The purpose is to aid those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state leaders will be joined by Mayor Justin Elicker; Cathy Graves, Deputy Economic Development Administrator for the City of New Haven; and representatives of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, HEDCO, Inc., and the Amour Propre Fund.

The announcement briefing will take place at 1:30 p.m. outside of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven on Audubon Street.

RELATED: Lamont unveils $33 million plan to help renters, homeowners

RELATED: Gov. Lamont visits small business in New Britain following Phase 2 launch

RELATED: SBA: Small businesses moving to front of loan application line for one night