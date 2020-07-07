Officials to launch loan program for minority, women-owned businesses in New Haven

The purpose is to aid those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Gov. Lamont and Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz are expected to participate Tuesday in the announcement of a loan program for minority and women-owned businesses.

According to a release, the program's launch will support these businesses located in New Haven and the lower Naugatuck Valley.

The state leaders will be joined by Mayor Justin Elicker; Cathy Graves, Deputy Economic Development Administrator for the City of New Haven; and representatives of the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, HEDCO, Inc., and the Amour Propre Fund.