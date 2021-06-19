New Haven man arrested after hitting a Massachusetts State Police officer then fleeing the scene

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven truck driver is under arrest after hitting and seriously injuring an on-duty Massachusetts State Lieutenant Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Route 495 north in Hopkinton, MA. According to police, the Lieutenant was sideswiped.
Police say that Perry Livingston III is the driver of the tractor trailer who hit the Lieutenant and fled the scene.
Massachusetts State Police conducted a lengthy investigation with Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police Department to determine that 40-year-old Livingston was the driver of the tractor trailer that hit the Lieutenant.
Connecticut State Police located the tractor trailer that Livingston was operating at the time of the incident, unoccupied in Milford, Connecticut.
An arrest warrant was obtained and he was arrested Saturday afternoon at his home in New Haven.
Livingston was charged with fugitive from justice and is being held on $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Monday, June 21 where he will face extradition proceedings to Massachusetts.
