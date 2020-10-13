New Haven man arrested in connection with assault, standoff

Police say standoff lasted about 30 minutes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police said they arrested a man who allegedly pistol whipped a woman and held police at bay for 30 minutes Sunday.

Police said Jerryed Burgess was charged with Criminal possession of a firearm; Carrying a pistol without a permit; Altering or removing serial numbers on a firearm; Assault second degree; Threatening first degree and Breach of peace second degree.He was held on $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The domestic dispute investigation led officers to Anthony Street Sunday morning. Police said he pistol whipped a woman and who was later hospitalized Sunday morning. Prior to being taken into police custody for the assault, Jerryed Burgess remained inside the house as officers waited outside.

"A police negotiator and SWAT team responded to the location on Anthony Street between Fountain Street and Plant Street in the Westville neighborhood. Following a half-hour of telephone negotiation, Burgess exited the house and surrendered."