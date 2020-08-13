New Haven man arrested in connection to 8 restaurant burglaries in Shelton

Police say eight burglaries of restaurants on Bridgeport Avenue occurred between December of 2019 through January 20.

SHELTON, Conn — Police arrested a man Wednesday following a ring of commercial burglaries from 2019 into this year.

48-year-old Joseph Marino, of New Haven was taken into custody in connection to eight burglaries of restaurants on Bridgeport Avenue.

According to a release, the incidents occurred between December 2, 2019 through January 20.

Marino's arrest comes after an intensive investigation by the Shelton Detective Bureau, police said.

He was charged with eight counts of 3rd degree Burglary, eight counts of Criminal Mischief and seven counts of Larceny ranging from 1st to 6th Degree.