New Haven man severely burned in apartment fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire in a New Haven high-rise apartment building late Tuesday morning resulted in a serious injury for one resident.

The fire was called in from the George Crawford Manor Apartments, at 90 Park Street, for a fire on the 14th floor.

Upon arrival, the New Haven Fire Department confirmed there was indeed a fire in a single apartment, where they found a man in his 60s severely burned and trapped. At that point they also learned the elevators in the building stopped working.

"There were significant challenges being that it's a 15-story high-rise and the incident occurred on the 14th floor," said Assistant Fire Chief Terrence Rountree. "We had to carry the occupant down all 14 floors of the residence."

It remains unclear exactly where the fire started. And the Assistant Chief also noted that a female received minor injuries from this fire. And like the man, who sustained serious injuries, she was also being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital as of early Tuesday afternoon.

