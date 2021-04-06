New Haven man arrested, charged after being tracked by K9

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 19-year-old is facing several charges after being apprehended by officers and a K9, who had to track him.
New Haven Police say on Tuesday night, officers with the department's Narcotics Enforcement Unit and Shooting Task Force observed a car with a bullet hole in the side of it.
The tan Chevrolet Cobalt was driving erratically in the area of Blake Street, between Fitch Street and Jewell Street before coming to a stop in the grass, officials said in a release.
The driver, later identified as Shar’ron Harrington, of New Haven ran from the scene.
Police said K9 Officer Prusinski and his partner K9 Bruce arrived on-scene and tracked Harrington’s path, where they located a semi-automatic handgun.
He was arrested a short time later and charged with the following:
- Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
- Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License
- Misuse of Marker
- Interfering with an Officer
Harrington was held on $175,000 bond.
