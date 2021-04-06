New Haven man arrested, charged after being tracked by K9

Officials say Shar’ron Harrington (19) was driving erratically before he stopped in grass and ran from the scene. A semi-automatic gun was located on his path by K9.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 19-year-old is facing several charges after being apprehended by officers and a K9, who had to track him.

New Haven Police say on Tuesday night, officers with the department's Narcotics Enforcement Unit and Shooting Task Force observed a car with a bullet hole in the side of it.

The tan Chevrolet Cobalt was driving erratically in the area of Blake Street, between Fitch Street and Jewell Street before coming to a stop in the grass, officials said in a release.

The driver, later identified as Shar’ron Harrington, of New Haven ran from the scene.

Police said K9 Officer Prusinski and his partner K9 Bruce arrived on-scene and tracked Harrington’s path, where they located a semi-automatic handgun.

He was arrested a short time later and charged with the following:

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

Misuse of Marker

Interfering with an Officer

Harrington was held on $175,000 bond.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.