New Haven man charged with arson

Police say they responded to a fire on Whaley Avenue and witnesses pointed out a 38-year-old who was eventually arrested.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with a house fire on Thursday.

According to the New Haven Police Department's Facebook page, firefighters and officers responded to a house fire on Whalley Avenue during the morning hours.

Witnesses alerted officers of a suspect, later identified as Rashuan Rowell, who then tried to run from the scene.

Police say Rowell "failed to comply with officers' commands" and led them on a foot chase, eventually getting away.

Rowell was found later and arrested. He is charged with two counts of arson in the first degree, two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first-degree criminal attempt to commit burglary in the second degree, and breach of peace.

Police say he is being held on a $500,000 bond and was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court.

