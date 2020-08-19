New Haven man in critical condition after early Wednesday morning shooting, police investigating

According to a release, the shooting occurred in the area of Howard Avenue near First Street in the Hill neighborhood just after 2:30 a.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting Wednesday that left a man in critical condition.

New Haven PD Capt. Anthony Duff said an officer notified police dispatch and pursued the vehicle after hearing gunfire and observing a vehicle fleeing the Howard Avenue area.

The pursuit ended near Ferry Street in Fair Haven. Arriving officers detained the occupants of the vehicle without further incident.

Shortly after, officials said a 32-year-old New Haven man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.

He remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police remain on scene in the area of Howard Avenue and First Street and in the area of Ferry Street and Fox Street.