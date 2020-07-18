New Haven man injured in overnight Whalley Avenue shooting, police investigating

Police say they located a a 47-year-old man on Whalley Avenue, who had been shot as he crossed the street. Officials believe he was not the intended target.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating another shooting that left one man injured early Saturday morning, as the violence continues in the New Haven area.

Officers responded to the area of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue at approximately 1:45 a.m. after ShotSpotter alerted gunfire.

New Haven PD say they located a pedestrian at 285 Whalley Avenue, who had been shot as he crossed the street.

According to a release, the victim was a 47-year-old New Haven man. He was shot in the thigh.

He was transported him to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition, police said.

Officials believe the man was shot as a gunman was firing at a driver of a car in the parking lot of the business at 285 Whalley Avenue.

That intended target drove away, then abandoned his vehicle in the drive-thru of the nearby business at 323 Whalley Avenue, police said.

It is unclear if the occupant was injured, but officers found the car had been struck by gunfire.

According to New Haven PD, the gunman fled on foot on Sherman Avenue toward Goffe Street.

The scenes have since been cleared and the streets reopened, however police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.