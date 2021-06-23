New Haven man injured in shooting

The man was shot on Morris Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man is recovering after a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 10:44 p.m, police received 911 calls reporting gunfire and a person shot on Morris Street between Truman Street and Washington Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a 21-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).





HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.