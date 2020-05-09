New Haven man killed in rollover crash in Meriden, police investigating

Eliezer Cotto began to travel off the right side of the road before the vehicle struck a tree and flipped over. He was ejected before the car caught fire.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police say a man has died following a serious car crash Friday night.

Meriden officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to reports of a crash and roll over on North Broad Street at Amity Street.

According to a release, 37-year-old Eliezer Cotto of New Haven, was driving south on Route 15 in a red 2016 Dodge Dart.

He began to travel off the right side of the road just south of the Broad Street Exit, officials said.

The vehicle struck a tree and flipped over. Cotto was ejected from the vehicle.

The car caught fire and Meriden firefighters extinguished the flames upon arrival.

Cotto was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating this crash.