New Haven man struck and killed near hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 49-year-old New Haven man was struck and killed Monday night near Yale New Haven Hospital's Saint Raphael campus, police said Tuesday.
New Haven police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. It was initially reported as a crash involving a pedestrian on Chapel Street between Norton Street and Ellsworth Avenue.
However, when officers were arriving at the scene, they found a man on Greenwood Street between Gilbert Avenue and George Street by the hospital. Police determined that he was the pedestrian who was struck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified him at this time.
New Haven police are investigating the crash.
