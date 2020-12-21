New Haven man recovering after stabbing incident

An ambulance transported the victim with life threatening injuries to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a man Saturday.

Police said a 54-year-old New Haven man remains hospitalized after being stabbed in the Hill neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday night.

Just after 10:00 p.m., New Haven Police and Fire responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed outside a house on Adeline Street between West Street and Eddy Street. Emergency responders found the unresponsive victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

An ambulance transported the victim with life threatening injuries to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim’s condition, initially listed as critical, has improved. As of Monday, he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

On Adeline Street, officers located a crime scene which included portions of Adeline Street, West Street, and Thorn Street.