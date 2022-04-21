x
New Haven man sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution

Fair has been detained since Jan. 26, 2021, and on May 25, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Tashaun Fair, 29, of New Haven was sentenced Thursday to 21 months in prison and one year of supervised release for distributing crack. 

From court documents and statements made in court in 2020, the FBI's New Haven Safe Streets/Gang Task Force and New Haven Police Department conducted an investigation into narcotics trafficking and other similar criminal activity in and around New Haven. Fair was caught ordering a distribution amount of crack from an associate, Devaro Taylor. Fair then sold the drugs to his own customers, according to authorities. 

Fair has been detained since Jan. 26, 2021, and on May 25, 2021, he pleaded guilty to one count of the use of a telephone to facilitate drug trafficking. 

Fair has previous convictions, including two convictions for his involvement in gunpoint robberies.  

Taylor has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. 

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

