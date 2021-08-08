New Haven man shot multiple times in Hamden after argument

Police say he was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police found a man shot multiple times after a verbal argument after midnight on Saturday near Dixwell Avenue and Goodrich Street.

Hamden police say they responded at 12:14 and found a 43 year-old New Haven Resident lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and hip. He was transported to Yale-New Haven hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police found the victim was previously in a verbal argument with someone at Chazmo's Bar. The suspect then fled in a motor vehicle heading southbound on Dixwell Avenue.

A projectile entered the bar, landing in the bar area.

Hamden Police say they have gathered information and expect to make an arrest soon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamden detectives at (203) 287-4812 .

