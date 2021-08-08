New Haven man shot multiple times in Hamden

The victim was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced deceased nearly four hours later.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a fatal homicide after a man was shot multiple times in Hamden after midnight on Saturday.

Hamden police say they were called to the area of Goodrich Street and Butler Street at 12:10 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

Police found a 27-year-old New Haven resident shot multiple times in the back. The victim was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced deceased nearly four hours later.

Police found the victim was engaged in a "heated" verbal discussion and was shot. After the victim fell to the ground, he was shot several more times.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamden detectives at (203) 230-4047

