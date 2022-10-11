Man dead in New Haven fatal stabbing

The stabbing happened on Whalley Avenue Monday night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Whalley Avenue Monday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said they were called to Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue for a reported stabbing.

Officers found a 29-year-old New Haven man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Bureau of Identification responded and processed the scene. Detectives from the New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation into the death.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

