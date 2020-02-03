﻿New Haven mayor Elicker calls out YNHH and Yale University during budget address

The gap between revenues and expenses his administration is facing is $45 million, Elicker said during a morning press conference at City Hall.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker revealed his first budget proposal Monday, he also told Yale-New Haven Hospital and Yale University they both need to contribute more to help stabilize the city’s financial picture.

﻿Elicker‘s first budget proposal includes a 3.5 percent tax increase for residents. And, New Haven Public Schools would only see about a third of the budget increase they requested.

The gap between revenues and expenses his administration is facing is $45 million, Elicker said during a morning press conference at City Hall.

“Had we not addressed this gap, it would’ve translated into a 16% tax increase,” he said.

Elicker noted that personnel and fixed costs continue to rise.

“In particular, in this year, the police and fire contracts, that were completed last year, contributed to an increase of approximately $5 million to this budget.”

The primary driver of the budget deficit: debt service. To that end, Elkcker says he’s proposing an honest and accurate budget.

“We cut 80 vacant positions or defunded 80 vacant positions,” he said. “The majority of those were in the police department.”

That’s not cutting. It’s just not filling presently vacant positions, in the fire and police departments.

“Certainly, as a department head, myself having to make difficult decisions every day, I understand the precarious spot the mayor is in right now,” said Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

“We are in a tough financial situation in the City of New Haven always with the amount of property that is tax exempt and the taxpayers bear the burden,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.

Yale University and Yale-New Haven Hospital occupy much of the tax exempt property in the city. However, those two entities make combined contributions of approximately $16 million per year to the city.

Elicker says that’s not enough, given both bring in a combined $7 billion a year in revenues.

“It is time that you step up and make sure that you contribute to the city so that everyone in New Haven can have the opportunity to thrive,” Elicker said.

In response, the YNNH Senior Vice President Vin Petrini released the following statement:

“We respect Mayor Elicker and understand that the budget pressures he is facing are real. However, today Yale- New Haven Health is the largest taxpayer in Connecticut, paying more than $300 million a year. At the same time, we have provided $30 million in voluntary payments to New Haven over the last decade. In addition, we pay nearly $6 million in property taxes to the city annually, contribute to critical community programs, like New Haven Promise and we are working collaboratively to drive down employee healthcare costs. While imposing additional voluntary payments is not the answer, we remain open to working on creative approaches with the city.”

Yale University President Peter Salovey also issued a written response, which reads, in part, “While I applaud his desire to address the city’s budget deficit head-on, I do not believe that New Haven’s books should be balanced largely by Yale University writing dramatically bigger checks. The truth is that our $12 million voluntary payment in the most recent fiscal year was the highest from a university to a host city anywhere in the United States, and represented a 44 percent increase from the payment we made just three years earlier. And that is only one part of what Yale gives directly to the city.”