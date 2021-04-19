New Haven Mayor Elicker, police department announced de-escalation training

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Acting Chief Renee Dominguez, and members of the New Haven Police Department will announce a new de-escalation curriculum for New Haven Police officers.
The announcement will happen at 11:30 a.m.
Mayor Elicker said the curriculum is designed to teach the use of active diffusion strategies in situations of recognized aggression.
The course will provide officers with techniques to de-escalate, distract, and promote successful resolutions through the deployment of tactical applications, said Mayor Elicker.
The course is aimed at the ability to diffuse a situation through techniques learned in the class as well as preferred responses when avoidance tactics are ineffective or inappropriate.
Other performance objectives include:
- Identifying indications of hostility through body language
- Defining concepts of “customer service” in law enforcement
- Identifying ways to redirect positive communication to discourage negative responses and confrontation through positive communication
- Discussing mutual benefits of respect through effective verbal de-escalation strategies
- Identifying physiological changes occurring during aggression; identifying cognitive limitations for active diffusion
- Defining emotional intelligence in law enforcement
- Discussing the potential for special population recognition and options available through Mental Health First Aid
- Recognizing the potential that non-compliance or combative behavior may be a reaction to a medical crisis requiring alternative resolutions
- Demonstrating appropriate response tactics by varying communication styles
- Identifying tactical advantages through methods of distraction
- Identifying both communication and physical strategies to de-escalate situations
- Developing and maintaining the ability to utilize the active strategies throughout law enforcement interactions.
