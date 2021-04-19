New Haven Mayor Elicker, police department announced de-escalation training

Mayor Elicker said the curriculum is designed to teach the use of active diffusion strategies in situations of recognized aggression.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Acting Chief Renee Dominguez, and members of the New Haven Police Department will announce a new de-escalation curriculum for New Haven Police officers.

The announcement will happen at 11:30 a.m.

Mayor Elicker said the curriculum is designed to teach the use of active diffusion strategies in situations of recognized aggression.

The course will provide officers with techniques to de-escalate, distract, and promote successful resolutions through the deployment of tactical applications, said Mayor Elicker.

The course is aimed at the ability to diffuse a situation through techniques learned in the class as well as preferred responses when avoidance tactics are ineffective or inappropriate.

Other performance objectives include:

Identifying indications of hostility through body language

Defining concepts of “customer service” in law enforcement

Identifying ways to redirect positive communication to discourage negative responses and confrontation through positive communication

Discussing mutual benefits of respect through effective verbal de-escalation strategies

Identifying physiological changes occurring during aggression; identifying cognitive limitations for active diffusion

Defining emotional intelligence in law enforcement

Discussing the potential for special population recognition and options available through Mental Health First Aid

Recognizing the potential that non-compliance or combative behavior may be a reaction to a medical crisis requiring alternative resolutions

Demonstrating appropriate response tactics by varying communication styles

Identifying tactical advantages through methods of distraction

Identifying both communication and physical strategies to de-escalate situations

Developing and maintaining the ability to utilize the active strategies throughout law enforcement interactions.

