Community remembers New Haven officer killed in crash; officer charged with DUI released from Las Vegas jail

Officer Robert Ferraro is permitted to return to Connecticut under several conditions, including random checks of drinking. His pretrial hearing will be in January.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven police officer charged with DUI and reckless driving in the Las Vegas death of his friend and longtime police partner, officer Joshua Castellano, was in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday.

He appeared before a judge on the same day of Castellano's wake.

Among those mourning the loss of Officer Castellano are the tenants of the often-troubled Westville Manor Apartments. The complex was one of his first beats upon graduation from the police academy seven years ago.

"People in the complex that he worked you know were affected by his passing and they’ve reached out and said that they would also be at the funeral because they need to honor him," Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez told FOX61.

Many from law enforcement will also pay their respects, along with comfort dogs.

So they will be there at the wake, at the funeral," Dominguez added. "Not just for the police department. They are there for everybody. You know we brought them to mom and she’s found comfort in them."

It remains unclear whether one of Castellano's best friends will attend his funeral Friday.

Officer Robert Ferraro was released from custody in Las Vegas and is permitted to return to Connecticut as he awaits a January pretrial hearing for a felony DUI with death charge.

"Whether it’s death or great bodily harm, the penalty in Nevada for that charge as is is two to 20 [years in prison]," Ferraro's attorney Gabriel Grasso said.

If convicted, probation is not an option with this charge, his attorney said. Based on the Nevada sentencing structure, a minimum sentence would be two to five years.

"They became very close in the police academy," Grasso said of Castellano and Ferraro. "Close to the extent that when they both became certified law enforcement officers they were partnered together."

Among those speaking at Castellano's funeral will be his Chief.

"I’m definitely going to speak about how great an officer he was," Dominguez said with a smile. "My personal relationship and being his first real boss here when he came to Westville when I was a district manager."

Ferraro's conditions of release include: no driving, no drugs and no drinking.

He will also be required to wear a device that randomly checks whether he has been drinking.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.