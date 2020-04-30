New Haven officials say preliminary evidence indicates man's death in police custody was a suicide

31-year-old De’Sohn Wilson was in lock-up at the Union Avenue Detention Center when he died on April 15.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven Police say they are continuing their investigation into the untimely death of a New Haven man that occurred earlier this month.

Wilson's family and local clergy gathered on the steps of police headquarters Wednesday to call NHPD's practices into question.

They announced that they believe officers were aware of his mental health issues and might’ve been able to prevent his death.

According to New Haven Police officials, the department followed its protocol for an in-custody death by immediately launching an investigation of the incident.

“NHPD detectives responded to the detention facility and held the scene for a full investigation. In addition to making notification to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, our department has reviewed our collected investigative material with the State’s Attorney’s Office,” Chief Otoniel Reyes said.

According to Reyes, the Medical Examiner’s Office has not issued a final report as they await the return of a toxicology report.

However, the M.E. did provide some of its preliminary findings about Wilson's death.

NHPD said in a release that the preliminary evidence indicates his death was a suicide.

The department says it can certainly share the informational available with Wilson's family.

The chief also announced that NHPD Internal Affairs is reviewing operating procedures and practices at the time of the incident.

“While any untimely death is disheartening, it is especially disheartening to those of us at this police department when the person dies in our custody," Reyes said. "Our department offers its condolences to the family and the community.”

Reyes is offering again to meet with the family and representatives of the deceased and review the department’s investigation, a release said.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker expressed his sympathy to the Wilson family.