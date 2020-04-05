New Haven, other towns join crackdown on illegal ATV riders

9 arrested Sunday, 12 bikes seized

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven officials said Monday that they are renewing their crackdown on illegal ATV riders in the city, starting this weekend with the arrest of nine people and the seizure of 12 bikes and ATVs.

Mayor Justin Elicker said in a press conference that illegal ATV ridership is terrorizing neighborhoods and it's time for it to stop. He said police will take every opportunity to stop riders.

Police said they are working with other towns around the state in order to coordinate efforts.

Police said most of the riders stopped and given summons on Sunday were from outside the city, primarily from Wethersfield and Hartford. They ranged in age from 15 to 43.

There could be further arrests.

Police said future violators could face felony charges and/or fines.

Officials will be posting signage at ATV dealers and gas stations making it clear that ridership on public streets and parks is illegal.