New Haven panel picks design to replace Columbus statue

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven committee has picked a bronze sculpture depicting Italian immigrants to replace a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed from a city park last year amid protests.
The New Haven Register reports the Wooster Square Monument Committee chose the design by Branford sculptor Marc-Anthony Massaro.
The choice must be approved by the Board of Alders and other city agencies.
Massaro's image shows a boy, his sister and their parents, newly arrived in America from Italy with suitcases.
If Massaro's sculpture is approved, about 18 months of fabricating and designing would follow.
