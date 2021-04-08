New Haven panel picks design to replace Columbus statue

The choice must be approved by the Board of Alders and other city agencies.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven committee has picked a bronze sculpture depicting Italian immigrants to replace a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed from a city park last year amid protests.

The New Haven Register reports the Wooster Square Monument Committee chose the design by Branford sculptor Marc-Anthony Massaro.

The choice must be approved by the Board of Alders and other city agencies.

Massaro's image shows a boy, his sister and their parents, newly arrived in America from Italy with suitcases.

If Massaro's sculpture is approved, about 18 months of fabricating and designing would follow.

