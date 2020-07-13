New Haven Parks & Recreation camp begins Monday

Many measures have been put in place by the department to keep campers and staff safe amid COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first session of New Haven Parks & Recreation camp begins today.

The camp will be offered for 4 weeks: 2 sessions of 2 weeks (Session 1 July 13-July 24) (Session 2 July 27 - August 7). The operational hours are Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The department has outlined several measures they are taking to keep campers safe, including:

Campers will stay in the same group of 10 children and 2 staff all summer. There will be no mixing between groups at all, so that children and staff are only exposed to those in their immediate group. Groups of 10 campers will not have shared arrival, dismissal, lunch, or playtime with other groups

Each group will have their own indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, as well as their own arrival/dismissal spot. There will be no interaction between groups of 10. Even on rainy days, each group will have their own classroom and sets of art supplies, games, etc., to maintain separation between groups.

The department says they will be following all recommended cleaning procedures, including cleaning of bathrooms, door handles, and any high touch surfaces throughout the day.

All staff will wear a mask when indoors and when within six feet of campers or staff when outdoors.

The department says current health guidance allows for masks to be removed when outside and at least 6 feet from others, and for the safety of the staff working in the summer heat, we will be encouraging staff to take mask breaks outside when they are at a safe distance from others.

Campers and staff will wash hands with soap and water frequently, and hand sanitizer will also be available in all activity areas.

The camp will have contactless drop-off and pick up for campers. Parents will not be allowed to exit their car at drop off or pick up.

Campers and staff will have their temperature taken upon arrival and no one will be admitted with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more