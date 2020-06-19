New Haven PD: 19-year-old woman shot Wednesday, killed in her sleep

Officials responded around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to reports of an unconscious person at a Valley Street house. The deceased woman was identified as Kiana Brown.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed in the West Rock neighborhood.

According to a release, the incident occurred inside a residence on Valley Street between West Hills Road and Emerson Street.

Officers and firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to reports of an unconscious person at a Valley Street house.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

New Haven PD identified her as 19-year-old Kiana Brown, of New Haven.

Major Crimes was initially investigating the Valley Street scene as an untimely death investigation.

However, the Medical Examiner determined Thursday that Brown died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

After a search warrant was executed at the residence, NHPD detectives found evidence of gunfire in the roadway and discovered the residence had been struck by a gunshot.

According to officials, several residents in the neighborhood heard gunfire during the early morning hours Wednesday.

Detectives believe Brown was fatally wounded as she slept.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.